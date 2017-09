A Beloit Walmart is in hot water, accused of failing to accommodate a longtime employee because of his disability.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges Walmart suspended and failed to accommodate a deaf employee with visual impairment at a Beloit store. The EEOC says a new manager suspended cart-pusher Paul Reina and forced him to resubmit medical paperwork. Walmart says it is open to continuing discussions to reach 'an amiable resolution' with Reina.