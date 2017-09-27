Late night fire flares up at unoccupied Rockford home

Rockford Fire is currently investigating the cause of a vacant house fire late Tuesday night.
The fire was reported around 11:30pm at 2830 8th Street.
Fire officials report they responded quickly and the fire was extinguished 10 minutes after arriving on scene.
There is suspicion on the cause of the fire because their was no gas or power connected to the house.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
