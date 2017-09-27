Switching seasons today in the Stateline

After a very hot end to the season and an extra weekend of summer weather, fall will finally arrive in the Stateline. Over the previous week, all but one day crossed 90 degrees. Not only did we set a new high temperature record in Rockford on Saturday, this has also been one of the latest heat waves ever experienced in northern Illinois.

The average high temperature over the past 5 days was 91 degrees, but for the next 5 days, our average high temperature will be about 20 degrees cooler! Multiple days in the low 70s and upper 60s are ahead for us in the region. While we experienced cooler temperatures like this earlier in the month, this is the first time it will feel like fall since the start of the season last Friday.

Typically, high temperatures for the end of September are 70-72 degrees. We will be comfortable the next few days, with temperature at or below average, plenty of sun, and dry conditions.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp