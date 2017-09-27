Winnebago County manhunt continues

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help as it continues its manhunt for the suspect accused of shooting a deputy over the weekend.

Authorities have been looking for Jordan Spates since early Saturday morning, when he allegedly shot a deputy three times, trying to get away from a traffic stop.

Deputy Steve Wright is still recovering in the hospital, and is expected to be ok.

The sheriff is asking anyone who knows where Spates is, to turn him in, and the sheriff spoke directly to the suspect during a news conference.

"At this time, I'd like to ask Jordan to turn himself in, that would be wise, that we can speak with him about this situation." said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

There is a 2,000 dollar reward for anyone with information that leads to Spates' arrest.

