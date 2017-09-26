Rockford finance task force coming together to fix deficit

Rockford's finance task force held another meeting today as the city tries to iron out a new budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The task force was formed to evaluate the operations of Rockford from a different perspective. The team has gone through the budgets of every department and made cut suggestions to help alleviate the 8.9 million dollar deficit.

Rockford's finance director Carrie Eklund said getting everyone in one room is a good thing.

"I think that bringing the group together brings a good mix of perspectives. So you have the employee, the citizen, the business owner all of those different perspectives coming together in one room."

Said Eklund.

The task force is also taking city employee suggestions as part of the process.

