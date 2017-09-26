Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau hosts training for Stroll on State

Thanksgiving is 63 days away which means Stroll on State Street is 65 days away. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau is hosting downtown business training to help local businesses prepare for this year's event.

The aim of the meetings is to help business partners learn how to increase sales, gain new customers and have successful monetary gains on a day that is all about promoting local businesses.

"So it's great to have out of the town businesses too but the life blood really needs to be our local business owners, our small businesses and our entrepreneurs and these are the ones that employ people and will employ more people in the future and they really are what makes Rockford unique too."

Said Jeff Hultman, the president of Illinois Bank and Trust.

If Stroll on State doesn't get you excited for the holidays, it's only 89 days until Christmas. The RAVCB is already looking for a tree for downtown Rockford this year.

Any resident in the Rockford region can make a submission. Those submissions must include contact name, phone number, address and email.

It also asks for the height of the tree which has to be taller than 50 feet and the type of tree.

The cost to remove the tree is covered and all submissions are reviewed by the stroll on state team.