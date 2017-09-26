DIGGING DEEPER: Vacant building fires still a problem in Rockford

The numbers prove it. Vacant building fires have been and still are a problem in Rockford.

"This year we've seen a lot more larger structures that are vacant or are considered unsafe, catching fire," said District Chief Derryl Brown.

Already this year, at least 24 empty buildings have gone up in flames. That's almost the exact same as what they saw in 2016 during the same time period. Including, this property on 15th avenue, which caught fire on Saturday. A firefighter was sent to the hospital after falling through the second floor while putting it out.

"We know right away we are not sending guys into those buildings unless there is a life for us to save, even with the Red X," said Brown.

So, why did fire crews enter this property, which the city says was condemned almost a year and a half ago?

"We really believe that the structure would have been sound, and you know say a step one way or the other the guy would have been perfectly fine in that situation, but unfortunately, it did occur that he fell through," said Brown.

The firefighter is okay. But, with a large number of vacant properties still standing across the city of Rockford, officials say this kind of incident is an important reminder of the dangers first responders face.

"It solidifies that there is a need for us to address the vacant and abandoned properties in the city of Rockford," said Rockford's construction and development services manager Thaddeus Mack.

While the city and Rockford Fire continue to work together on projects like the 'Red X' program, which identifies unsafe buildings, the city says it still doesn't have a way to track the rest of the vacant properties, but it's working on one.

'We're trying to get that list of vacant abandoned properties, as well as blighted properties, as well as Red X on them to converge better and to bring that number down through our demolition program or if it can be rehabbed try to find investors to take that task on," said Mack.

It's effort they say could help prevent injuries like this one from happening in the future.