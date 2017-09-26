Demolition begins for the old Roscoe police station

Roscoe Police Che if Jamie Evans says her department's current space is a tight fit.

"We are a little cramped, but it works out really well," Evans says.

That's because it's inside village hall. But, Chief Evans says it's better than what it had before.

"It was dark and dingy -- the walls were from the 70s," Evans says.

Now, that building is a pile of rubble. Village leaders say the smashing and crashing is a step they thought they would never see.

"There were so many starts and stops that you never really believed that this was a reality," Scott Sanders, the village administrator says.

That's because the project came with controversy around how to pay for it. Those against the plan argued they weren't comfortable with building a new station while the village was still paying off the new village hall. But, Chief Evans says it was time to upgrade.

"There was always a constant smell in there," Evans says. "Frankly -- it was embarrassing to bring people in there."

Chief Evans says the new building will house the department's administrative officers while renovations to an another section will make way for more work space and a sally port. It's something village leaders say the original station never had.

"This was originally built to be a high performance gun range -- so it's very thick concrete, very sound proof, very secure," Sanders says.

While it's all just dust and bare bones for now, Roscoe Police and village leaders say they're looking forward to showing up for work in their new space.

Roscoe's police chief says right now anyone taken into custody has to be booked and processed in Rockton because it can't be done at village hall.



