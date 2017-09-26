New AP high school football poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School                                                W-L          Pts    Prv   
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (13)          (5-0)      130    1       
  2.  Maine  South                              (4-1)      114    2       
  3.  Homewood-Flossmoor                (5-0)      95      3       
  4.  Loyola                                        (4-1)      85      4       
  5.  Marist                                        (5-0)      84      5       
  6.  Lyons                                          (5-0)      60      6       
  7.  Naperville  Central                (5-0)      57      7       
  8.  Barrington                                (5-0)      35      8       
  9.  Huntley                                      (4-1)      28      10     
10.  Stevenson                                  (4-1)      9        NR     
   Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8, Hinsdale Central 5, Oswego East 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 2.


Class 7A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (7)                    (5-0)      129    1     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (6)              (4-1)      126    2     
  3.  Glenbard  West                        (4-1)      110    3     
  4.  Normal  Community  (1)          (5-0)      99      4     
  5.  Batavia                                    (5-0)      73      5     
  6.  Hoffman  Estates                    (5-0)      65      8     
  (tie)  St.  Rita                            (4-1)      65      9     
  8.  Rockford  Auburn                    (5-0)      23      NR   
  9.  St.  Charles  North                (4-1)      16      NR   
10.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel              (3-2)      14      6     
   Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 12, Willowbrook 12, Belleville West 10, Benet 6, Jacobs 5, Lincoln Park 2, Hononegah 1, Wheaton North 1, Stagg 1.


Class 6A
School                                                              W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (15)                              (5-0)      150    1     
  2.  DeKalb                                                      (5-0)      123    3     
  3.  Nazareth                                                  (5-0)      119    4     
  4.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Spr.)            (4-1)      92      6     
  5.  Crete-Monee                                            (4-1)      87      7     
  6.  Cary-Grove                                              (3-2)      70      2     
  7.  Normal  West                                            (4-1)      66      9     
  8.  Marmion                                                    (5-0)      32      NR   
  9.  Lakes  Community                                    (5-0)      28      10   
10.  Montini                                                    (3-2)      15      5     
   Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Providence 10, Riverside-Brookfield 9, Lemont 6, St. Laurence 4, Oak Lawn Richards 2, Danville 2.


Class 5A
School                                        W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Phillips  (12)                  (5-0)    138    1     
  2.  Sterling  (2)                    (5-0)    128    2     
  3.  Highland                            (5-0)    106    3     
  4.  Dunlap                                (5-0)    96      4     
  5.  Decatur  MacArthur          (5-0)    82      5     
  6.  Washington                        (4-1)    64      7     
  7.  Antioch                              (5-0)    58      8     
  8.  Centralia                          (4-1)    37      9     
  9.  Hillcrest                          (4-1)    32      10   
10.  Morton                                (4-1)    15      6     
   Others receiving votes: Rich Central 13, Rochelle 1.


Class 4A
School                                            W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Rochester  (12)                    (5-0)    129    1     
  2.  Herscher  (1)                        (5-0)    114    3     
  3.  Johnsburg                              (5-0)    100    4     
  4.  Morris                                    (5-0)    89      5     
  5.  Dixon                                      (5-0)    79      6     
  6.  Althoff  Catholic                (4-1)    62      2     
  7.  Effingham                              (4-1)    41      8     
  8.  Rock  Island  Alleman          (4-1)    39      9     
  9.  Coal  City                              (4-1)    23      7     
10.  Raby                                        (5-0)    14      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Herrin 11, Taylorville 6, Geneseo 5, Genoa-Kingston 3.


Class 3A
School                                                              W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  IC  Catholic  (12)                                  (4-1)      135    1     
  2.  Tolono  Unity                                          (5-0)      121    2     
  3.  Monticello  (1)                                      (5-0)      112    3     
  4.  Williamsville  (1)                                (5-0)      103    4     
  5.  Byron                                                        (5-0)      87      5     
  6.  Carlinville                                            (5-0)      60      7     
  7.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                              (5-0)      54      8     
  8.  Elmwood-Brimfield                                (5-0)      39      9     
  9.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic          (4-1)      26      6     
10.  Breese  Central                                      (4-1)      13      10   
   Others receiving votes: Fairfield 5, Anna-Jonesboro 5, Vandalia 5, Wilmington 3, Watseka Coop 2.


Class 2A
School                                                                W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (13)                            (5-0)      138    1     
  2.  Farmington                                                (5-0)      113    3     
  3.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley  (1)          (5-0)      99      5     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                          (5-0)      95      4     
  5.  Westville                                                  (5-0)      54      7     
  6.  Downs  Tri-Valley                                    (4-1)      49      8     
  7.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw                              (4-1)      46      2     
  8.  Rockridge                                                  (4-1)      41      NR   
  9.  Maroa-Forsyth                                          (4-1)      34      9     
10.  Alton  Marquette                                      (5-0)      32      10   
   Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 31, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 11, Orion 9, Pana 5, Aurora Christian 1, Bureau Valley 1.


Class 1A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (12)                              (5-0)      135    1     
  2.  Tuscola  (1)                                          (5-0)      124    2     
  3.  Forreston  (1)                                      (4-1)      109    3     
  4.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)          (5-0)      77      5     
  5.  Athens                                                    (5-0)      66      T6   
  6.  Fulton                                                    (4-1)      64      T6   
  7.  Annawan-Wethersfield                        (4-1)      45      8     
  8.  Shelbyville                                          (4-1)      36      10   
  9.  Ottawa  Marquette                                (4-1)      33      4     
10.  Carrollton                                            (5-0)      30      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Princeville 17, Red Hill 15, Aquin 7, Eastland-Pearl City 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Fisher 1, Fithian Oakwood 1, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1.

