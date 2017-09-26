New AP high school football poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Maine South (4-1) 114 2
3. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-0) 95 3
4. Loyola (4-1) 85 4
5. Marist (5-0) 84 5
6. Lyons (5-0) 60 6
7. Naperville Central (5-0) 57 7
8. Barrington (5-0) 35 8
9. Huntley (4-1) 28 10
10. Stevenson (4-1) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8, Hinsdale Central 5, Oswego East 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lake Zurich (7) (5-0) 129 1
2. East St. Louis (6) (4-1) 126 2
3. Glenbard West (4-1) 110 3
4. Normal Community (1) (5-0) 99 4
5. Batavia (5-0) 73 5
6. Hoffman Estates (5-0) 65 8
(tie) St. Rita (4-1) 65 9
8. Rockford Auburn (5-0) 23 NR
9. St. Charles North (4-1) 16 NR
10. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3-2) 14 6
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 12, Willowbrook 12, Belleville West 10, Benet 6, Jacobs 5, Lincoln Park 2, Hononegah 1, Wheaton North 1, Stagg 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (15) (5-0) 150 1
2. DeKalb (5-0) 123 3
3. Nazareth (5-0) 119 4
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr.) (4-1) 92 6
5. Crete-Monee (4-1) 87 7
6. Cary-Grove (3-2) 70 2
7. Normal West (4-1) 66 9
8. Marmion (5-0) 32 NR
9. Lakes Community (5-0) 28 10
10. Montini (3-2) 15 5
Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Providence 10, Riverside-Brookfield 9, Lemont 6, St. Laurence 4, Oak Lawn Richards 2, Danville 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Phillips (12) (5-0) 138 1
2. Sterling (2) (5-0) 128 2
3. Highland (5-0) 106 3
4. Dunlap (5-0) 96 4
5. Decatur MacArthur (5-0) 82 5
6. Washington (4-1) 64 7
7. Antioch (5-0) 58 8
8. Centralia (4-1) 37 9
9. Hillcrest (4-1) 32 10
10. Morton (4-1) 15 6
Others receiving votes: Rich Central 13, Rochelle 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (12) (5-0) 129 1
2. Herscher (1) (5-0) 114 3
3. Johnsburg (5-0) 100 4
4. Morris (5-0) 89 5
5. Dixon (5-0) 79 6
6. Althoff Catholic (4-1) 62 2
7. Effingham (4-1) 41 8
8. Rock Island Alleman (4-1) 39 9
9. Coal City (4-1) 23 7
10. Raby (5-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Herrin 11, Taylorville 6, Geneseo 5, Genoa-Kingston 3.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (12) (4-1) 135 1
2. Tolono Unity (5-0) 121 2
3. Monticello (1) (5-0) 112 3
4. Williamsville (1) (5-0) 103 4
5. Byron (5-0) 87 5
6. Carlinville (5-0) 60 7
7. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) 54 8
8. Elmwood-Brimfield (5-0) 39 9
9. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-1) 26 6
10. Breese Central (4-1) 13 10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 5, Anna-Jonesboro 5, Vandalia 5, Wilmington 3, Watseka Coop 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sterling Newman (13) (5-0) 138 1
2. Farmington (5-0) 113 3
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (5-0) 99 5
4. Hamilton West Hancock (5-0) 95 4
5. Westville (5-0) 54 7
6. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1) 49 8
7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-1) 46 2
8. Rockridge (4-1) 41 NR
9. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) 34 9
10. Alton Marquette (5-0) 32 10
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 31, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 11, Orion 9, Pana 5, Aurora Christian 1, Bureau Valley 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (12) (5-0) 135 1
2. Tuscola (1) (5-0) 124 2
3. Forreston (1) (4-1) 109 3
4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-0) 77 5
5. Athens (5-0) 66 T6
6. Fulton (4-1) 64 T6
7. Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1) 45 8
8. Shelbyville (4-1) 36 10
9. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 33 4
10. Carrollton (5-0) 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Princeville 17, Red Hill 15, Aquin 7, Eastland-Pearl City 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Fisher 1, Fithian Oakwood 1, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.