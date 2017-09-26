New AP high school football poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (13) (5-0) 130 1

2. Maine South (4-1) 114 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-0) 95 3

4. Loyola (4-1) 85 4

5. Marist (5-0) 84 5

6. Lyons (5-0) 60 6

7. Naperville Central (5-0) 57 7

8. Barrington (5-0) 35 8

9. Huntley (4-1) 28 10

10. Stevenson (4-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8, Hinsdale Central 5, Oswego East 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 2.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (7) (5-0) 129 1

2. East St. Louis (6) (4-1) 126 2

3. Glenbard West (4-1) 110 3

4. Normal Community (1) (5-0) 99 4

5. Batavia (5-0) 73 5

6. Hoffman Estates (5-0) 65 8

(tie) St. Rita (4-1) 65 9

8. Rockford Auburn (5-0) 23 NR

9. St. Charles North (4-1) 16 NR

10. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3-2) 14 6

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 12, Willowbrook 12, Belleville West 10, Benet 6, Jacobs 5, Lincoln Park 2, Hononegah 1, Wheaton North 1, Stagg 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (15) (5-0) 150 1

2. DeKalb (5-0) 123 3

3. Nazareth (5-0) 119 4

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr.) (4-1) 92 6

5. Crete-Monee (4-1) 87 7

6. Cary-Grove (3-2) 70 2

7. Normal West (4-1) 66 9

8. Marmion (5-0) 32 NR

9. Lakes Community (5-0) 28 10

10. Montini (3-2) 15 5

Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Providence 10, Riverside-Brookfield 9, Lemont 6, St. Laurence 4, Oak Lawn Richards 2, Danville 2.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (12) (5-0) 138 1

2. Sterling (2) (5-0) 128 2

3. Highland (5-0) 106 3

4. Dunlap (5-0) 96 4

5. Decatur MacArthur (5-0) 82 5

6. Washington (4-1) 64 7

7. Antioch (5-0) 58 8

8. Centralia (4-1) 37 9

9. Hillcrest (4-1) 32 10

10. Morton (4-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Rich Central 13, Rochelle 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (12) (5-0) 129 1

2. Herscher (1) (5-0) 114 3

3. Johnsburg (5-0) 100 4

4. Morris (5-0) 89 5

5. Dixon (5-0) 79 6

6. Althoff Catholic (4-1) 62 2

7. Effingham (4-1) 41 8

8. Rock Island Alleman (4-1) 39 9

9. Coal City (4-1) 23 7

10. Raby (5-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Herrin 11, Taylorville 6, Geneseo 5, Genoa-Kingston 3.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (12) (4-1) 135 1

2. Tolono Unity (5-0) 121 2

3. Monticello (1) (5-0) 112 3

4. Williamsville (1) (5-0) 103 4

5. Byron (5-0) 87 5

6. Carlinville (5-0) 60 7

7. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) 54 8

8. Elmwood-Brimfield (5-0) 39 9

9. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-1) 26 6

10. Breese Central (4-1) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 5, Anna-Jonesboro 5, Vandalia 5, Wilmington 3, Watseka Coop 2.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (13) (5-0) 138 1

2. Farmington (5-0) 113 3

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (5-0) 99 5

4. Hamilton West Hancock (5-0) 95 4

5. Westville (5-0) 54 7

6. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1) 49 8

7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-1) 46 2

8. Rockridge (4-1) 41 NR

9. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) 34 9

10. Alton Marquette (5-0) 32 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 31, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 11, Orion 9, Pana 5, Aurora Christian 1, Bureau Valley 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (5-0) 135 1

2. Tuscola (1) (5-0) 124 2

3. Forreston (1) (4-1) 109 3

4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-0) 77 5

5. Athens (5-0) 66 T6

6. Fulton (4-1) 64 T6

7. Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1) 45 8

8. Shelbyville (4-1) 36 10

9. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 33 4

10. Carrollton (5-0) 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Princeville 17, Red Hill 15, Aquin 7, Eastland-Pearl City 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Fisher 1, Fithian Oakwood 1, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1.