Four schools on lockdown while police search for suspect with gun

UPDATE: The lockdowns at each school have been lifted as of 1:38 p.m. RPS 205 says students and staff are safe and the school day will continue as scheduled.

Rockford Police ask people to avoid northwest Rockford while they search for a suspect with a gun.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say is on foot, in the area of Lawndale and Rockton Avenue.

RPS 205 says Welsh Elementary School, West Middle School, Summerdale Early Childhood Center and Conklin Elementary School are on lockdown while police search the area.

More information is limited at this time.

This report will be updated.