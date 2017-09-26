Joseph Jakubowski found guilty of federal weapons charge - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Joseph Jakubowski found guilty of federal weapons charge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Jurors have convicted a man accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.

The jury in Madison deliberated for about two hours Tuesday before finding Joseph Jakubowski guilty of two federal weapons charges.

Joseph Jakubowski took the stand Monday in Madison, saying he robbed Armageddon Supplies near Janesville April 4 and took guns, magazines and bullets.

After the robbery, the 33-year-old self-proclaimed anarchist spent 10 days on the run before he was discovered some 130 miles (210 kilometers) away in Vernon County.

Jakubowski's attorney, Joseph Bugni, says that although his client admits he robbed the gun store, technically the charge against him is flawed because it stated firearms had been stolen from a licensed dealer, though the store owner had a manufacturer's license.

