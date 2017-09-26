Rockford Better Business Bureau warns consumers of puppy scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning Rockford residents about scammers selling non-existent puppies to families online.

The BBB says a West African-based scheme includes thieves impersonating pet-sellers, posting pictures of pets and taking money orders from consumers with no intent of actually selling a pet.

According to the BBB, one Plainfield man reported he recently almost lost $650 in a money order for a puppy his daughter saw online. The consumer said he checked the posting and found the exact same photo of the puppy from a Pinterest page in 2008. The man was able to find that posting before sending the money order and getting ripped-off.

The scammers are more widespread and and organized than originally thought, according to Dennis Horton, Rockford Regional Office Manager of the BBB.

A study says that thieves impersonating pet sellers instruct buyers to make upfront payments for shipping, insurance and other fees associated with transporting animals.

The BBB estimates tens of thousands of consumers have fallen victim to the scam.