Rauner weighs in on NFL

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner weighs in on the NFL's National Anthem Controversy.
The governor says that he strongly disagrees with NFL players protests.
The Republican Governor is part owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He said that the protesters are disrespecting the country's foundations and also veterans. He continued saying that he cannot condone such behavior but does acknowledge that players have freedom of expression and can choose to be disrespectful.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.