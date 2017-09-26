Finance Task Force meeting again for Rockford deficit plans

A task force looking at how to shrink Rockford's projected 8.9 million dollar budget deficit will meet again Tuesday night.

The head of the Finance Task Force, Michele Petrie, says last week they got promising reports from the heads of 6 of 8 city departments.

The last two will present at 1pm at City Hall.

Plus, they'll go through employee suggestions on where to make cuts.

Petrie says this exercise is forcing department heads to get creative and think outside the box for ways to not only save money, but generate revenue.