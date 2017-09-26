One dead, two injured in Janesville motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist is dead in Janesville after a multi-car crash Monday night.

The accident happened around 9:30pm at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 14.

Police say a 32-year-old man from Edgerton, Wisconsin was driving a motorcycle when it hit a car.

That first car then crashed into a second car.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to burst into flames.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

Drivers of both the cars were treated with minor injuries.