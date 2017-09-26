La Salle man wins controversial raffle

A La Salle man is a millionaire today, but he didn't win the lottery.

In fact, he won a controversial raffle.

A VFW in Morris awarded the man one $1.6 million dollars from it's 'Queen of Heart's' drawing.

The jackpot built up over a year, until it was determined the raffle might technically be illegal.

There is a local law outlawing gambling.

But after a month-delay, the drawing went ahead and a winner was finally chosen.