Chairman Haney speaks out against spike in violence

The sudden spike in violent crime within the area has many leaders concerned about where it's coming from and how to stop it.

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney spoke today with 13 News about the uptick in violent crime and about the assistance the county is getting from state police. The recently passed state budget cut 2.3 million dollars from Rockford's own budget and Haney like many local leaders said state help was not only necessary but welcome.

Haney also said he doesn't think residents need to feel more concerned for their safety at the moment which reflected earlier statements made my Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

"In terms of the community, I agree with Chief O'Shea, the Rockford police that is that if you are somebody in our community that is doing good and going about your business that you are relatively safe in our community."

Haney said in an interview with 13 News.

In the past few weekends alone, violent crime has gone up in Winnebago and surrounding counties after a relatively quiet summer.