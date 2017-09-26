Father of woman shot in head speaks

A stray bullet hit a 27-year old mother.in another shooting last night in Rockford that bullet traveled over a block before it hit the woman.

Police said teenagers began fighting in Keye-Mallquist park around 7. More than 10 shots were fired and one of those managed to travel across a busy street, through trees and into the second story window of the apartment building the victim lives in.

For the first time tonight, the father of the woman shot in the head is speaking out. Floyd Prunty said while his daughter survived, she is still in critical condition.

He said that the doctors main concern is the swelling from the wound. The night of the shooting Prunty says some of his friends nearby called him saying there was a young woman who'd been shot.

He knew only 2 young women lived in that building, one of them was his daughter.

"I was so afraid that I ran off and left my car, I literally just ran. Left my car about a mile and a half from here. Because I was at an event near here with some more veterans."

Prunty said,

Doctors removed the bullet from his daughters head and they're waiting for her condition to improve.

