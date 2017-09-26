Update on Rockford firefighter hurt after falling through floor - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Update on Rockford firefighter hurt after falling through floor

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford firefighter injured in the line of duty this weekend is on the mend.

That's after he fell through the floor of a vacant second story building during a fire.  

Officials say the injury happened while crews were working on a fire along 15th Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning.

The firefighter was helping put out the last of the flames in the building when he  climbed the stairs to the second floor.

That's when officials say the floor, weakened by the fire, gave out.

"We really believe that the structure would have been sound. And you know say a step one way or the other the guy may have been perfectly fine in that situation, but unfortunately, it did occur that he fell through," said District Chief Derreyl Brown.  

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.