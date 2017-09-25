Aldermen hit the brakes on funding decision for Indoor City Market

On Monday night Rockford aldermen laid over a decision on amending the development agreement with the Rock River Development Partnership on the Indoor City Market.

The RRDP estimates the project will cost $8.2 million. The city has committed $200,000 per year over 20 years, or roughly $3 million dollars. The RRDP says its securing New Market and Historic Tax Credits as a major funding source.

But the two banks that play a role in backing this project want the city to guarantee all of the RRDP's loans and those tax credits. Meaning if this project hits a snag, it spells a major liability for the city to the tune of $8 million.

"We are facing some tough times here.," said Alderman Frank Beach. "I think this causes us to tighten our belt a little more. Make sure that we know what it's going to cost, we know what the risk is when we go into it so we're not surprised. And make sure we know how to fund the risk, if in fact it does fall."

Meanwhile Planning and Development Committee Chairman Alderman Tim Durkee saying it might be worth it in the long run.

"It's the city pride element," said Durkee. "You can't put on price tag on it. I think it's worth the risk. I know it's not all my money, I'm a taxpayer like every other taxpayer. We're trying to make the best decision we can. But i think it's worth the risk."

The next time aldermen will discuss this items is in two weeks.