Rockford center opens doors for residents to beat heat

The summer heat isn't just hanging on longer than usual, it's heating up more than usual. For four straight days temperatures in our area hit the 90s, leading to some concerns for people who need to beat the heat.

Those high temperatures can be especially dangerous for senior citizens and that's why Oak Street Health is urging seniors to find cooling centers to beat the heat. The group invited all people on Medicare inside to it's State St. location.



"Our community room is really open to our community so people are welcomed to come and hang out and really enjoy our facilities and we don't necessarily question them you know are you know are you have for cooling down. We just want them to have this space as safe and for them to feel like they can come and do it," said Carlos Aguero, Medical Director of Rockford Oak Street Health.

Aguero said there was a decent turnout of people looking to escape the hot weather.