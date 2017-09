Durand's big start to the high school volleyball season continued with a hard-fought win over Dakota Monday night. The NUIC rivals battled for three sets, with Durand taking the victory to remain undefeated on the season.

Durand took the first set, 25-16, before Dakota bounced back to take the second set, 25-23. Durand took the final set, 25-19, to improve to 18-0-1 on the season.