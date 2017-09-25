Sheriff speaks out after deputy shot over the weekend

It's been almost three days since a Winnebago County deputy was shot during a traffic stop in Rockford.

During that time, the sheriff's department along with Rockford Police and other local area law enforcement have been working round the clock to bring in the suspected shooter, 27-year-old Jordan D. Spates.

Up until Monday, little information had been released from the Sheriff's Office regarding the search for Spates and the condition of the deputy.

In an interview with 13 News Monday evening, Sheriff Gary Caruana was able to shed some light on those two areas.

Caruana says police continue to search for Spates who is still at large. He is also the community to share any information they might have on his whereabouts.

However, the sheriff says at this time he doesn't believe the community is unsafe, as police and deputies continue to coordinate and heavily patrol the area.

According to Caruana, the sheriff's deputy who was shot is expected to pull through. The sheriff met with Deputy Stephen Wright in the hospital today and says he is in good spirits.