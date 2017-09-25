Neighbors shocked after stray bullet tears through neighborhood

Sunday night, three women were shot in three separate shootings across the Rockford area. One of those women was hit in the head with a stray bullet.

"Why is it that we have to resort to violence all the time due to something that is so petty" said Rockford resident Michael Johnson.

Police say, a group of teenagers began arguing around seven last night, firing off over ten shots at Keye-Mallquist Park just south of Broadway. One of those bullets flew more than a block away hitting the woman as she sat in her home. Miraculously she survived.

"Because of the distance, and going through the foliage, and through the window we feel that, that's why that person is still alive today" said Rockford Park District police Chief, Theo Glover.

From the park, you cannot even see this woman's house from where these shots were fired.

"That is very crazy because how can you be a block away shooting at someone and someone on the second floor one block away in their home and get hit by a bullet" said Johnson.

Neighbors say the 27-year-old woman, who police are not naming, is a mother to four kids who were home at the time she was shot.

"That's the window where her kids do sit the sit right there. They have a table right there where they have their little gathering and their little playing right there" said Johnson.

Police say the woman was alert and coherent when they arrived and is doing okay. But the suspects still haven't been caught which leaves a community still shaken from a violent night.