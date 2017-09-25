Driver dead after 1 car crash in Harvard Saturday night

Authorities in McHenry County are investigating after a man died Saturday night after a single car crash in Harvard.

The Harvard Fire Department and McHenry County Sheriff's Police were called out to the 6500 block of White Oaks Road just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of an accident.

Authorities say Matthew Grey, 39, of Wauconda, crashed his car into a fence, with the car landing upside down.

McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski says Grey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Dr. Majewski says an autopsy performed Monday shows the preliminary cause of death to be traumatic positional asphyxia.

The crash remains under investigation.