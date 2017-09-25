Cans of coffee recalled due to risk of botulism

Cans of nitro cold brew coffee from the Death Wish Coffee Company are being recalled because they could actually kill you.

The company says it is recalling 11 ounce cans of nitro cold brew after determining that its manufacturing process could lead to the growth of the deadly toxin botulin.

The toxin can cause botulism, which is a rare illness that attacks the nervous system and can be fatal. Symptoms start with weakness of muscles in the face, mouth and throat.

Death Wish is halting production of its nitro cold brew until an additional step in the manufacturing process is implemented.

Consumers are being advised to throw away the product or return it for a refund. Cans of the coffee have been pulled from stores and removed from the company's online store.

No illnesses have been reported from this coffee at this time.