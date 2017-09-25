Rockford flower shop to close next month

A Rockford flower shop will close next month as the business owner prepares for retirement.

Becky Baeverstad, owner of Enders Flowers in Rockford, has announced that the business will be closing at the end of October.

Enders Flowers, located in the Edgebrook Shops, has been open for 33 years. Baeverstad says she plans on closing up shop at the end of October so she can retire.

"I never dreamed when I opened Enders Flowers at 23 years of age that I would enjoy 33 wonderful years of service," Baeverstad said in a statement. "[All of our loyal customers and friends] have been very special to me, and it has been an honor to be part of their lives."

The flower shop will sustain all regular services as long as possible and continue to regularly order fresh flowers and plants to meet their customers needs.

A progressive sale of gift, home and garden items is now underway at the store.