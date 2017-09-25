Identity of Rockford murder victim released

Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed at a party in Rockford over the weekend.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 26-year-old Billy Manning of Rockford was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m. Saturday at the Mercyhealth Emergency Room.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a party that had just been broken up. While police were on the scene, they learned Manning had just arrived at the hospital for treatment to his injuries. He died a short time later.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

Police say no information about a suspect or suspects is available at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled by the coroner's office.