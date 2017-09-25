Hanging on to the heat for now

Once again, temperatures will warm to well above average in the Stateline. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s, possibly even low 90s. It's not just northern Illinois though that has been feeling the heat. All across the Midwest and even into the Northeast, temperatures have been more along the lines of "peak of summer" instead of "start of fall."

This stretch of late-season hot weather has been due to a large ridge in the jet stream. The strong upper-level winds of the jet stream continue to arc well above the Midwest and the Great Lakes. This pattern is evident when looking at the Futuretrack Temperatures for this afternoon. Come mid afternoon, all the way from Rockford east to Philadelphia and south to Tallahassee will be settling in to the upper 80s.

In contrast, a dip in the jet stream over the Pacific Northwest resulted in September snowfall for parts of Montana, Oregon, Wyoming, and Idaho last week. Temperatures this afternoon from Portland to Omaha will barely climb into the 60s.

If you'd like a preview of what is to come for the Stateline later this week, look to the upper Plains this afternoon. While we won't get snow this week, our temperatures will get knocked down a good 20 degrees with a shift in the jet stream.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp