Search continues for Rockford man wanted in shooting of deputy

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to search for the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a deputy in Rockford over the weekend.

The sheriff's office is looking for Jordan Spates, 27, of Rockford. He is wanted for aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm.

Winnebago County Chief Deputy Mark Karner tells 13 News that the sheriff's office will address the media Monday and give an update on this case.

Authorities say Spates shot a sheriff's deputy early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near South Springfield Avenue and Prairie Road in Rockford, then ran away from the scene.

Spates is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

During the search, detectives say they located narcotics in the suspect vehicle, which led them to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of South Court Street.

That is where detectives say they found more evidence, which led to the arrest warrant for Spates. The search also led to the arrest of 21-year-old Jarrion J. Moore of Rockford.

Moore faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Caruana said Sunday that the deputy who was shot is awaiting surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 815-282-2600.

