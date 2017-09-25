Rockford woman shot during aggravated battery

Rockford Police responded to an aggravated battery call early Monday morning.
The incident happened just before 3am at the 700 block of Newport Ave.
A woman on scene suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Further details have not yet been released.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.
RPD: 779-500-6555
Crime Stoppers: 815-963-STOP (7867)
