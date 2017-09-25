Rockford woman shot during aggravated battery - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford woman shot during aggravated battery

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police responded to an aggravated battery call early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 3am at the 700 block of Newport Ave.

A woman on scene suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Further details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.

RPD: 779-500-6555

Crime Stoppers: 815-963-STOP (7867)

