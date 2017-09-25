Woman shot in Rockford early Monday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Woman shot in Rockford early Monday morning

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A woman is expected to be okay after being shot in Rockford. 

Police say it happened at the 4100 block of Auburn St. just after midnight this morning.

The woman has non-life threatening injuries. 

Other details are limited at this time. 

It is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police. 

