Auburn Food Mart robbed Sunday afternoon

Police are looking for three suspects after the Auburn Food Mart is robbed.
Officials say three armed black teenagers (14-17 years old) entered the store armed with guns.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store and heading north on foot.
No one was injured.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.