Friday Night Football - Week 5 Top 5 Plays

The 13 Sports Authority lived up to its number namesake - we covered 13 games this past week as we hit the halfway point of the 2017 high school football season. That offered ample opportunity to deliver an action-packed Top 5 Plays of the Week.

Enjoy the best from our local athletes, featuring Lena-Winslow, Forreston, Boylan, Guilford, and Genoa-Kingston.

Don't forget to vote for our Player of the Week! Results are announced on Facebook on Tuesday.