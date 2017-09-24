Friday Night Football - Week 5 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its fifth set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 5 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening, when the winner will be announced on the FNF Facebook Live show, seen on the WREX-TV page.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers. Submit write-in's to sports@wrex.com.

1. RB Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow) - 228 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD vs EPC; reached 3,000 rushing yards mark in his career

2. QB Britton Morris (North Boone) - 260 passing yards & 3 passing TD, 108 rushing yards & 2 rushing TD vs Rockford Christian

3. RB Major Dedmond (Freeport) - 167 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns vs Jefferson

4. QB Austin Guy (Orangeville) - 178 passing yards & 2 passing TD, 110 rushing yards & 2 rushing TD vs Milledgeville