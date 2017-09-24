Dixon Police arrest man in arson investigation

A Dixon man confesses to stealing a car and lighting it on fire this weekend.

Dixon Police say officers found a Chevrolet Monte Carlo fully engulfed in flames around 5:30 Saturday morning.

The car was near the Custer Avenue boat docks.

Officers say they were able to reduce the fire until Dixon City Fire arrived on scene.

Police say they found a rag sticking out of the gas cap, which led to an suspicious fire investigation.

During that investigation, officers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Andrew L. Ford.

Ford admitted to taking the vehicle without permission. He says he then got into a minor accident and set the fire to try and conceal any evidence.

Ford has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, arson and criminal damage to property.