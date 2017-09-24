Neighbors express concerns about suspect still on the loose

Police flooded the streets of Rockford on Saturday searching for one man, who they say is armed and dangerous, 27-year-old Jordan D. Spates.

Officers wove through the yards and wooded areas of this quiet neighborhood looking for spates. This left neighbors with a lot of questions.

"I'm like whats going on. Asking questions, I stopped the police. We cant let you into the area, and i said well what happened" said Rockford resident, Daniel Dane.

Daniel Dane recently purchased a home in one of the neighborhoods within the search area.

"Am I concerned that the guy is still at large? Yeah of course. Anybody would especially with all the kids around" said Dane.

He says its crazy how one person can cause this. "what a chain reaction, one person does one thing and it affects all these other people. We don't think about that we don't think about how our actions affect other people"

Saturday's search drew nearly a dozen police departments and their resources to the Rockford area.

With the gunman still on the loose, some Rockford residents are still feeling uneasy.

"when I got home and found out it was a shooting, huge disappointment again, this city has had way too many shootings" said Rockford resident, Margaret Otten.

They are also worried about what this armed suspect's next move will be. "whats he going to do next. How is he going to affect another chain of people?" said Dane.

Despite these concerns, Dane and the Ottens say they're not going to let it spoil their weekend.

"We can't be prisoners in our own home" said Margaret's husband, Erick Otten.

"Our lives, we have to just keep going on and enjoy it, and hopefully we don't run into any issues" said Margaret.

They now continue going about their lives, while still keeping their own safety in mind.

Waiting and hoping for a quick end to the manhunt that's put so many on edge.