Record late season heat in Illinois

From Chicago to Rockford, almost a dozen records have been broken due to the heat. Due to a high ridge in the jet stream, heat has inundated Illinois and the Midwest for days. The heat lingers into Tuesday of this week before much cooler weather slips in.

In Rockford, we set a new high temperature record on Saturday. Our high of 93° beat out the old record of 92° that had been set in 1937. In addition to being hot during the day, we also set a new warm low temperature Friday night into Saturday of 67°. We also tied the old record warm minimum temperature into Sunday morning of 66°.

In other years, it has been in the 90s even later into the fall. In 2010, it was 90° on Oct 9th, the latest date of 90+ on record. And in 1920, it was 95° on September 25th, the latest date of 95+ on record. While we won't break that ultimate record, 2017 is now in the record books a few times for Rockford.

Chicago set even more records over the past week, with 4 new high temperatures records in a row! There has never been a heat wave of this duration and magnitude this late in the season in Chicago.

A large pattern change begins midweek when the jet stream shifts east and a deep trough moves over the Midwest. Come Wednesday, instead of being hot and humid, we still be in the 70s during the day. Temperatures will be well BELOW average through next weekend.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp