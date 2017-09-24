Police search for armed robbers wearing Halloween masks

A man is hospitalized after being robbed at gunpoint near the 1600 block of Fulton Avenue on Friday night.

The victim tells police they were working east on Fulton near the intersection of Grant around 9:45 p.m., when four men wearing Halloween masks walked towards them.

Police say the suspect threatened the victim with a gun and battered the victim.

The four men got away with the victim's cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Rockford Police brought in a K-9 team to look for the suspects, but the search effort was unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as four men wearing Halloween masks, one wearing a blue hoodie, another wearing a black hoodie.