Manhunt continues for man who allegedly shot sheriff's deputy

UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana confirms a manhunt is ongoing for a suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy early Saturday morning.



A warrant has been issued for the man wanted for the shooting.

The Sheriff's department is looking for 27-year-old Jordan D Spates of Rockford. Spates is wanted for aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office says Spates is considered armed and dangerous.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Department issued the warrant after what they are calling a "massive manhunt."

During the search, detectives say they located narcotics in the suspect vehicle, which led them to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of South Court Street.

That's where detectives say they found more evidence, which led to detectives to issue an arrest warrant for Spates.

It also led to the arrest of 21-year-old Jarrion J. Moore of Rockford.

Moore faces charges of possession with intent to deliver Cocaine and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Caruana said Sunday that the deputy who was shot is awaiting surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 815-282-2600.