Wedding at Khlem Arboretum put on hold due to suspect search

The more than 12 hour manhunt also affected several events around Khlem Arboretum, including a wedding.

Bridesmaid, Rebecca Jacobs said they were all worried that they would have to move the wedding.

"We were on our way to get her hair done for the day and I was like we can't tell her, there's been too many things going on, we're not telling her, hopefully it will get resolved" said Jacobs.

The whole bridal party was kept out of Klehm this morning while officers searched the woods behind it.

The shooting happened about a half-mile away, so there were concerns the suspect could be hiding out in the wooded area there.

Eventually the Arboretum was cleared and re-opened. The bridal party eventually told the bride what was going on and they were allowed into the wedding venue about two hours before the ceremony was set to start.