Second earthquake hits Mexico this week

A strong new earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday, as rescuers were still searching through the rubble in Mexico City from a massive quake earlier this week.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new quake was a magnitude 6.1.

It was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The director of Mexico's disaster agency it's an aftershock of the eight-point-one quake that hit on September 7 off the country's southern coast..

The new quake also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Thursday, September 21, that killed around 300 people.

A search and rescue crew evacuated a damaged area of the city as an earthquake alarm went off.

It's not clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.

