Second earthquake hits Mexico this week - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Second earthquake hits Mexico this week

Posted:
(NBC) -

A strong new earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday, as rescuers were still searching through the rubble in Mexico City from a massive quake earlier this week.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new quake was a magnitude 6.1.

It was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The director of Mexico's disaster agency it's an aftershock of the eight-point-one quake that hit on September 7 off the country's southern coast..

The new quake also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Thursday, September 21, that killed around 300 people. 

A search and rescue crew evacuated a damaged area of the city as an earthquake alarm went off. 

It's not clear if the new quake caused damage or injury. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.