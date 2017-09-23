Suspect search impacts Rockford events

The search for a suspected shooter is affecting Saturday events in the area of the county where the suspect is hiding out.

Khlem Arboretum is currently closed until further notice.

Groundskeeper Jim Rathke said when he got into open the facility before 9 a.m., a deputy told him there was a search for a suspected shooter.

Rathke said he was told not to let anyone in or out of the locked building, and to stay inside. He is the only one at Khlem currently.

"We have a wedding and a reception this evening, as of right now, we're not sure this is going to," said Rathke.

Rathke said the bride and groom have been notified. He said until he hears differently from the sheriff's office, no vendors or people in the wedding party are allowed on the premises.

An NFL flag football event at RESA Middle School has also been canceled.

The school is located next to a wooded area of Klehm.

The program's director Lamont Jones says 800 parents and kids between the ages of 5 and 11 were supposed to attend Saturday's games there.

Flag football games were scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Families have been notified of the cancellation. Jones says the games have been rescheduled throughout the rest of the week.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows where the person is to call 815-319-6432 with that info.