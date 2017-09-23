Man shot and killed on N. Rockton early Saturday morning

Rockford Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a party overnight.

Police say officers were called out to the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a party that had just been broken up. While police were on the scene, they learned a shooting victim had just arrived at the hospital.

Police say a man had been shot in the area of 900 North Rockton and then taken to a local hospital.

The gunshot victim later died at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police say no information about a suspect or suspects is available at this time.