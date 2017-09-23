Rockford firefighter injured after falling through floor during vacant home fire

Scary moments this morning for the Rockford Fire Department when a firefighter fell through the floor of a vacant home while helping put out a fire.

District Chief Derreyl Brown said the fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 15th Avenue.



When they arrived, Brown said the first crews saw flames coming from the back of the vacant home.



The first firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the fire from the outside quickly, said Brown.



It was when the crews were trying to advance the fire from inside the house, a firefighter fell through the floor.



Brown said the crew member hurt their ribs and shoulders and was taken to the hospital. The firefighter has since been released from the hospital.



The home is a complete loss, said Brown. It has already been razed as a safety precaution.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.