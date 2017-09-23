Winnebago County Deputy shot overnight

A Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy was shot overnight during a traffic stop near Springfield and Prairie.

According to Officials, a black male suspect got out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. The suspect then shot the Deputy at least three times, once in the shoulder and once in the back.

The Deputy experienced non-life threatening injuries and is recovering in a Rockford hospital.

According to Officials, all surrounding law enforcement, Air-patrol, and K-9 unit have been sent out. They have been able to corner off the suspect in a specific area.

However, no suspect has been named or arrested.

Sheriff Caruana wants to stress that the public is not in any danger. Caruana also said, he will not hold a press conference until at least Monday.