Friday Night Football - Week 5 Scores & Highlights

We're now halfway through the 2017 IHSA football season, with high school teams suiting up on a scorching Friday night for the fifth week of action on the gridrion. Conference races are taking shape for the second half as teams position themselves for a shot at the postseason.

Scores are as follows from local teams, organized by conference.

NIC-10

Auburn 54, Belvidere 14

Harlem 21. Boylan 17

Freeport 41, Jefferson 30

East 8, Guilford 7

Hononegah 26, Belvidere North 21

Big Northern

Byron 49, Rock Falls 13

North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 35

Mendota 32, Lutheran 28

Genoa-Kingston 35, Stillman Valley 0

Dixon 44, Woodstock 13

Winnebago 58, Oregon 30

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 34, Eastland-Pearl City 6

Forreston 50, Aquin 19

Milledgeville 30, Orangeville 28

Dakota 45, Pecatonica-Durand 6

Polo 41, Warren 8

Ashton-Franklin Center 60, River Valley 0

Stockton 34, River Ridge 0

Amboy-LaMoille 33, East Dubuque 7

West Carroll 46, Galena 0

Big 12

DeKalb 31, Kaneland 12

Rochelle 29, Ottawa 7

Sycamore 14, LaSalle-Peru 6

Sterling 45, Geneseo 8

NAC

Mooseheart 60, South Beloit 6

Hiawatha 42, Sacred Heart 6