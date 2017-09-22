Friday Night Football - Week 5 Scores & Highlights

We're now halfway through the 2017 IHSA football season, with high school teams suiting up on a scorching Friday night for the fifth week of action on the gridrion. Conference races are taking shape for the second half as teams position themselves for a shot at the postseason.
Scores are as follows from local teams, organized by conference.
NIC-10
Auburn 54, Belvidere 14
Harlem 21. Boylan 17
Freeport 41, Jefferson 30
East 8, Guilford 7
Hononegah 26, Belvidere North 21
Big Northern
Byron 49, Rock Falls 13
North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 35
Mendota 32, Lutheran 28
Genoa-Kingston 35, Stillman Valley 0
Dixon 44, Woodstock 13
Winnebago 58, Oregon 30
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 34, Eastland-Pearl City 6
Forreston 50, Aquin 19
Milledgeville 30, Orangeville 28
Dakota 45, Pecatonica-Durand 6
Polo 41, Warren 8
Ashton-Franklin Center 60, River Valley 0
Stockton 34, River Ridge 0
Amboy-LaMoille 33, East Dubuque 7
West Carroll 46, Galena 0
Big 12
DeKalb 31, Kaneland 12
Rochelle 29, Ottawa 7
Sycamore 14, LaSalle-Peru 6
Sterling 45, Geneseo 8
NAC
Mooseheart 60, South Beloit 6
Hiawatha 42, Sacred Heart 6
