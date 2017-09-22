Remade opens doors to Rockford

The Rockford Rescue Mission opened the doors to it's new remade store today.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the opening today. The store will sell anything from unique art to furniture and even home decor items.

The employees of the store are all a part of the Rockford Rescue Mission. Members of the program are guided by local artists who volunteer their time and expertise, to help "remake" used items donated to the Mission's Thrift Store into unique pieces of art, furniture and home decor.

"The items in the store are truly a reflection of the women who create them, many of our residents have suffered addiction, abuse and other tragedies that left them hurting and broken, and it's heartwarming to watch them transform into beautiful creations."

Said Executive Director Sherry Pitney.

Pitney also encourages visitors to the store to begin their Christmas shopping.

"We have one of a kind items, in all price ranges, that can't be found anywhere else," she said. "When shoppers purchase gifts from our Remade Store, they're helping dedicated and hard-working women be 'remade' as well."

Pitney said.

Remade is open from 10 AM to 8PM everyday.