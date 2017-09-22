Laurent house hosts twilight tour

The Laurent House in Rockford is hosting a tour that will allow visitors to see the house at a time of day that they usually wouldn't.

The House will host a twilight tour for the first time ever in honor of architect Frank Lloyd Wright's 150th birthday. Tour goers can check in at 6pm at Loves Park city hall and will be shuttled to the Laurent House at 6:15. The tour costs fifty dollars per person.

Guests will be treated to wine, hors d'oeuvres and a night time tour of the famous house.