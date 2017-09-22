SwedishAmerican kids off diaper drive to help those in need - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

SwedishAmerican kids off diaper drive to help those in need

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

One in three families struggle to purchase diapers for their babies.

That's why SwedishAmerican is hosting a diaper drive for the next month.

The drive kicked off Friday with next week being Diaper Need Awareness week.

5.2 million babies live in low-income families in the U.S.

The diapers collected will go to the Pregnancy Care Center of Rockford.

Diaper sizes from new born to size six are being accepted.

Here is a list of donation locations:


· SwedishAmerican Hospital & Heart Hospital Entrances, 1401 E. State Street

· Camelot Tower, 1415 E. State Street

· Renaissance Pavilion, 1340 Charles Street

· 9th Street Center, 209 Ninth Street

· SwedishAmerican Plaza, 2550 Charles Street

· Regional Cancer Center, 3535 N. Bell School Road

· SwedishAmerican Medical Center/Belvidere, 1625 South State Street

· Ryan Jury Child Development Learning Center, 122 Williams Park
 

